- AYRA STARR – “BLOODY SAMARITAN” (WINNER)
- FIREBOY – “PERU”
- JOEBOY – “SIP”
- LOJAY & SARZ – “MONALISA”
- NEKTUNEZ & GOYA MENOR – “AMENO AMAPIANO (REMIX)”
- OLAMIDE FEAT. OMAH LAY – “INFINITY”
- REMA – “SOUNDGASM”
- WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – “ESSENCE”
Ayra Starr wins Viewers Choice Award at the 2022 Headies Awards
