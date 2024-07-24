Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In another milestone, the Grammy-nominated singer made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 24, 2024, where she performed her hit single 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring American RnB sensation Giveon.

She also performed 'Woman Commando' her exciting collaboration with American singer Coco Jones, and Brazilian star Aniita.

The single is one of the tracks of her recently released critically acclaimed sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21,' which also featured guest appearances from Nigerian hitmakers Asake and Seyi Vibez.

With her performance on The Tonight Show, Ayra Starr joins Wizkid, Tems, CKay, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema as Nigerian artists who have performed on the late-night American TV Show.

Since making her debut with the self-titled EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has been a sensational artist whose captivating melodies and versatility have won the hearts of millions of fans and several awards.

Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' had the hit song 'Rush' which earned several accolades including a diamond certification in France, the highest viewed music video by a Nigerian female artist, and a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Ayra Starr's global rise is marked by her performances in notable festivals including a recent showing at the Glastonbury Festival where she shared the stage with Chris Martin of Coldplay ahead of her landmark collaboration with the British Band.