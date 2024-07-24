ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian international singer Ayra Starr shines on The Tonight Show.

Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Recommended articles

In another milestone, the Grammy-nominated singer made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 24, 2024, where she performed her hit single 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring American RnB sensation Giveon.

She also performed 'Woman Commando' her exciting collaboration with American singer Coco Jones, and Brazilian star Aniita.

The single is one of the tracks of her recently released critically acclaimed sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21,' which also featured guest appearances from Nigerian hitmakers Asake and Seyi Vibez.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her performance on The Tonight Show, Ayra Starr joins Wizkid, Tems, CKay, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema as Nigerian artists who have performed on the late-night American TV Show.

Since making her debut with the self-titled EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has been a sensational artist whose captivating melodies and versatility have won the hearts of millions of fans and several awards.

Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' had the hit song 'Rush' which earned several accolades including a diamond certification in France, the highest viewed music video by a Nigerian female artist, and a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr's global rise is marked by her performances in notable festivals including a recent showing at the Glastonbury Festival where she shared the stage with Chris Martin of Coldplay ahead of her landmark collaboration with the British Band.

Ayra Starr also recently earned 3 nominations at the 2024 BET Awards including Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single 'Comma'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ayra Starr performs 'Last Heartbreak Song' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

Here's where viewers can watch upcoming Nigerian superhero series 'Iyanu'

Here's where viewers can watch upcoming Nigerian superhero series 'Iyanu'

Brain Jotter's usage of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s song: Is he guilty of copyright infringement?

Brain Jotter's usage of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s song: Is he guilty of copyright infringement?

Asake is set to headline the O2 Arena for the second time

Asake is set to headline the O2 Arena for the second time

Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record

'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration