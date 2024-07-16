Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

In another impressive display of her superstar status, Ayra Starr shared the stage with Coldplay's lead single Chris Martin for a rendition of her single 'Last Heartbreak Song' feat Giveon.

The captivating duet sees Chris Martin play the piano and take Giveon's while Ayra Starr delivers an acapella performance of the single off her recently released sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Ayra Starr's sophomore album received praise for showcasing her artistry as a singer, a hitmaker, and a superstar with global ambitions.

Their performance comes after Coldplay teased an unreleased single 'Good Feeling' which features vocals from Ayra Starr in what sees the Nigerian Grammy nominee become only the fourth woman that Coldplay will feature following collaborations with Rihanna, Beyonce, and Selena Gomez in their nearly 30-year career.

The single is set to be on Coldplay's forthcoming tenth studio album, 'Moon Music', scheduled for release on October 4. The album is also expected to have a song featuring British rapper Little Simz and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy which Coldplay premiered at their recent Glastonbury headline performance.