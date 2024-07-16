RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian international superstar Ayra Starr is on a speedy rise to global stardom.

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'
Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Recommended articles

In another impressive display of her superstar status, Ayra Starr shared the stage with Coldplay's lead single Chris Martin for a rendition of her single 'Last Heartbreak Song' feat Giveon.

The captivating duet sees Chris Martin play the piano and take Giveon's while Ayra Starr delivers an acapella performance of the single off her recently released sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Ayra Starr's sophomore album received praise for showcasing her artistry as a singer, a hitmaker, and a superstar with global ambitions.

Their performance comes after Coldplay teased an unreleased single 'Good Feeling' which features vocals from Ayra Starr in what sees the Nigerian Grammy nominee become only the fourth woman that Coldplay will feature following collaborations with Rihanna, Beyonce, and Selena Gomez in their nearly 30-year career.

The single is set to be on Coldplay's forthcoming tenth studio album, 'Moon Music', scheduled for release on October 4. The album is also expected to have a song featuring British rapper Little Simz and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy which Coldplay premiered at their recent Glastonbury headline performance.

Ayra Starr's upcoming collaboration with Cold Play is another testament to her status as one of the fastest-rising stars who is on the path to becoming a global superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

A relationship can't work if only one person is invested in it - Simi

A relationship can't work if only one person is invested in it - Simi

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is' (Shina Collins)

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Davido rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the top of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100

Davido rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West says he's retiring from music

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024