Ayra Starr says she was pushed to release her smash hit single 'Rush'

Adeayo Adebiyi

In a recent interview with Billboard, the award-winning singer narrated the events that preceded the release of her smash hit single 'Rush'.

Ayra Starr was asked if she pre-empted the song's success while she was writing it and she shared that she suffered from doubt while putting together the song.

"They had to convince me to put that song out because I wasn't sure," Ayra Starr revealed.

She further shared that even after the song started blowing up, she suffered from imposter syndrome.

Explaining the reason for her doubts, Ayra stated that she wasn't sure of how her listeners would receive the song given that she hadn't put out anything like that before.

After its release, 'Rush' became an instant hit both in Nigeria where it reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100, and internationally where it charted in the UK and France.

The music video has accumulated over 300 million views which is a record for a Nigerian female artist. It also earned her a Grammy nomination for the Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards which made her the first female Nigerian artist to be nominated as a lead artist.

