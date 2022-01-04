On January 4, 2022, Shazam released its predictions 2022 playlist and highlights five artists that, who will make a splash in 2022. One of them is Nigerian singer and MAVIN artist, Ayra Starr.
Ayra Starr named one of the top artists to watch out in the world by Shazam
Other artists on the list are; Danny Lux, Lyn Lapid, Sad Night Dynamite and StayC.
In their excerpt, Shazam wrote that, "Ayra Starr’s rise this year was largely mounted on her breakout track “Bloody Samaritan,” which had its first Shazam in Lagos. It was released as the lead single of the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s debut album 19 & Dangerous, but took on a life of its own as listeners were drawn in by an alluring violin melody that drops into contagious Afropop magic.
"An undeniable jam, “Bloody Samaritan” was the most Shazamed song by a local female artist in Nigeria this year—an impressive accomplishment considering it came out only in July."
Over the past one year, Starr has come from oblivion to release Ayra Starr EP, 19 and Dangerous - which was Pulse Nigeria's album of the year - and the the single, 'Bloody Samaritan.'
Based on Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team, the 50-track selection features songs that show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery in more than one country.
The playlist is a remarkably global and diverse bunch, with emerging artists hailing from 25 countries and representing 17 genres, from mandopop to regional mexicano and hip-hop hybrids.
