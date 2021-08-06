Ayra Star is unapologetic of her talent in debut album ‘19 & Dangerous’

Most early 2000s kids have seen the world evolve so much. So great to the extent that the fast-paced technological, social and cultural evolution has made teenagers and young adults lose the sense of self and identity. Now, this toxic norm is what she begins her 13-tracklist within ‘Cast(Gen-Z)’.

In the intro, Ayra sings about not caving in to pressure. Being her authentic self regardless of celebrity status or societal standards of a Nigerian artist and a young woman.

Some listeners might perceive conceit, But most will identify with Ayra Star’s confidence, feminine poise and black girl magic which she flaunts in ‘Fashion Killer’.

In several interviews, the Mavin record label singer often refers to herself as ‘celestial’. Which no one has openly disputed, until now. However, it is self-executed.

Pulse Nigeria

In ‘Lonely’, we see that Ayra Star is very human. After succumbing to the tricky nature of infatuations, the burning emotions young love comes with, the vulnerability and innocence that it explores along the slippery slope of heartbreak.

If you are in desire for the perfect Boo and Bae reconciliation song to add to the summer playlist? ‘Lonely’ it is!

There's a popular saying, “Drugs are cool Until they are not”.

In ‘Toxic’, the experimentation with drugs to navigate depression, anxiety, peer pressure, heartbreak, and many emotions teenagers are dealing with is narrated in a thought-provoking tone. Quoting J.Cole from F.R.I.E.N.D.S ‘Meditate don’t Medicate.’

Captain of the Boyfriend FC ‘CKay’ adds his sonorous vocals to this 90s themed tune. In ‘Beggie Beggie’, Ayra Star and CKay go on and off over the thrill of young love in today’s modern world.

Right after going beast mode in her promotional single ‘Bloody Samaritan’, Ayra Star flaunts some class in ‘Brigertn’ and ends the 33 minutes LP with best wishes upon herself and listeners in album outro ‘Amin’.

19 & Dangerous is available for streaming on all platforms.

