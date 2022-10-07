Award-winning Producer Duktor Sett drops debut album 'Duktor's Appointment'

Co-written and produced by several artists, producers and executive produced by multi-talented comedian and artiste, Bright Okpocha (BasketMouth) under the record Label, Royal Wall Studios, Duktor Sett’s newest Album, Duktor’s Appointment , according to him; “is all about mending broken sounds and making sure that people connect to the right lyrics that will heal their soul best”.

Duktor Sett’s debut body of work is made up of well curated songs in a tracklist that has the massive tune, “Another Messiah”, written and performed by Duktor Sett himself and Paladin; which was mixed and mastered by T.U.C. Another song that stands out is “I Believe Me” - produced by Malvina, mixed and mastered by Duktor Sett and T.U.C. “Ori” is set to be a fan favorite as it tells a story of a man’s destiny and journey. Written and performed by Toliban, mixed by Duktor Sett, guittared by Nsikak and mastered by T.U.C, Duktor Sett means business with his first project.