Award-winning Producer Duktor Sett drops debut album 'Duktor's Appointment'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Duktor Sett - 'Duktor's Appointment'
Duktor Sett - 'Duktor's Appointment'

Artist: Ducktor Sett

Album Title: Duktor's Appointment

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: Duktor Sett

Song Art:

'Duktor Sett - Duktor's Appointment'
'Duktor Sett - Duktor's Appointment' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 15 minutes 20 seconds

Features: 6 - Toiibian, Paladin, Cavemen, Hitboy Kellz, Malvina, Spitfir3,

Label: Ha-e-Be Multimedia

Details/Takeaway: After successfully producing songs for top artistes and releasing some singles, Multi-Award winning Producer, Duktor Sett delivers a new album titled “Duktor’s Appointment”.

Co-written and produced by several artists, producers and executive produced by multi-talented comedian and artiste, Bright Okpocha (BasketMouth) under the record Label, Royal Wall Studios, Duktor Sett’s newest Album, Duktor’s Appointment, according to him; “is all about mending broken sounds and making sure that people connect to the right lyrics that will heal their soul best”.

Duktor Sett’s debut body of work is made up of well curated songs in a tracklist that has the massive tune, “Another Messiah”, written and performed by Duktor Sett himself and Paladin; which was mixed and mastered by T.U.C. Another song that stands out is “I Believe Me” - produced by Malvina, mixed and mastered by Duktor Sett and T.U.C. Ori” is set to be a fan favorite as it tells a story of a man’s destiny and journey. Written and performed by Toliban, mixed by Duktor Sett, guittared by Nsikak and mastered by T.U.C, Duktor Sett means business with his first project.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Award-winning Producer Duktor Sett drops debut album 'Duktor's Appointment'

