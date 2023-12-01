ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats continues to be the most popular music in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023
Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Recommended articles

On the list of the 2023 most streamed songs on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa, there are 8 Nigerian songs in the top 10.

Ruger's smash hit single 'Asiwaju' tops the list after enjoying hit status across the continent.

Ayra Starr's smash hit 'Rush' ranks at number 2 after enjoying international success that earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning superstar Asake ranks at number four with his hit single 'Lonely At The Top' off his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Omah Lay who is one of the most streamed artists for sub-Saharan Africa in 2023 is number 5 on on the list with his hit single 'Soso'. Davido is the only artist with two songs on the list with his hit singles 'Feel' & 'Unavailable' entering at number 6 and 7 respectively.

1. Ruger - Asiwaju

2. Ayra Starr - Rush

3. Tyler ICU - Mnike (feat. DJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Cecka RSA & Tyron Dee)

4. Asake - Lonely At The Top

5. Omah Lay - Soso

6. Davido - FEEL

7. Davido - Unavailable ft. Musa

ADVERTISEMENT

Keys

8. Libianca - People

9. Burna Boy - Last Last

10. BNXN - GWAGWALADA ft

Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd Edition: A Night of Hip-Hop fashion and style with Ice Prince and Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

Busta Rhymes commends Burna Boy once again [Daily post]

Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes