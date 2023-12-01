Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

On the list of the 2023 most streamed songs on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa, there are 8 Nigerian songs in the top 10.

Ruger's smash hit single 'Asiwaju' tops the list after enjoying hit status across the continent.

Ayra Starr's smash hit 'Rush' ranks at number 2 after enjoying international success that earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning superstar Asake ranks at number four with his hit single 'Lonely At The Top' off his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Omah Lay who is one of the most streamed artists for sub-Saharan Africa in 2023 is number 5 on on the list with his hit single 'Soso'. Davido is the only artist with two songs on the list with his hit singles 'Feel' & 'Unavailable' entering at number 6 and 7 respectively.

1. Ruger - Asiwaju

2. Ayra Starr - Rush

3. Tyler ICU - Mnike (feat. DJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Cecka RSA & Tyron Dee)

4. Asake - Lonely At The Top

5. Omah Lay - Soso

6. Davido - FEEL

7. Davido - Unavailable ft. Musa

ADVERTISEMENT

Keys

8. Libianca - People

9. Burna Boy - Last Last

10. BNXN - GWAGWALADA ft