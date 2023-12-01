Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023
Several Nigerian artists rank high on Spotify's highest-streamed artists for sub-Saharan Africa.
On the list of most streamed artists on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, five Nigerians made the list.
Leading the Nigerian contingent is Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy who is ranked second behind Canadian rapper and global Hip Hop megastar Drake.
Asake ranks third after enjoying a successful year with the release of his second album 'Work of Art'.
Davido comes in at number four buoyed by his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' which is the most streamed album on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.
Aided by his smash hit singles 'Soso' and 'Reason', Omah Lay ranks at number five on the list while Rema is number 7 on the list after recording global success with his smash hit single 'Calm Down'.
Top 10 most streamed artists on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.
- Drake
- Burna Boy
- Asake
- Davido
- Omah Lay
- The Weeknd
- Rema
- Chris Brown
- Travis Scott
- 21 Savage
