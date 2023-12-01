ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Several Nigerian artists rank high on Spotify's highest-streamed artists for sub-Saharan Africa.

Top 10 most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023
Top 10 most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

On the list of most streamed artists on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, five Nigerians made the list.

Leading the Nigerian contingent is Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy who is ranked second behind Canadian rapper and global Hip Hop megastar Drake.

Asake ranks third after enjoying a successful year with the release of his second album 'Work of Art'.

Davido comes in at number four buoyed by his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' which is the most streamed album on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

Aided by his smash hit singles 'Soso' and 'Reason', Omah Lay ranks at number five on the list while Rema is number 7 on the list after recording global success with his smash hit single 'Calm Down'.

Top 10 most streamed artists on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

  1. Drake
  2. Burna Boy
  3. Asake
  4. Davido
  5. Omah Lay
  6. The Weeknd
  7. Rema
  8. Chris Brown
  9. Travis Scott
  10. 21 Savage
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

