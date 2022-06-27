Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You' debuts at No. 1 on the Top 50

“PUBY” surged to the top position in the fourth tracking day and held on to the lead for the remainder – but not without Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” late challenge following the arrival of its official video on the sixth tracking day (Wednesday, June 22).

“PBUY” tallied 6.18 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming), 34.1 million in radio reach (No. 6 on radio) and 2.52 million in TV reach (No. 31 on TV).

This is Asake’s third No. 1 entry on the chart in 2022 – already the only the artiste with multiple No. 1 entries this year. This is Asake’s first solo No. 1 entry having had collaborators on all previous chart toppers; “Omo Ope” with Olamide and “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy. “PALAZZO” peaked at No. 2 on the chart.

Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” slips to No. 2 after topping the chart for six consecutive weeks.

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” drops 2-3, it tops this week’s radio chart with 40.7 million in radio reach. As a result, Ayra Starr becomes the first female artiste to send two singles to No. 1 on radio (she is the only female to top the radio chart). Additionally, Ladipoe becomes the first rapper to send two entries to No. 1 on radio.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” descends 3-4 while Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is down one spot to No. 5 despite topping the TV chart for a fifth straight week (just a week behind the 6-week reign of Davido’s “FEM” on TV).

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise backtracks 5-6 while Omah Lay’s “Woman” falls 6-7 after peaking at No. 5 on the chart.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” rises to a new peak of No. 8 having tallied 2.54 million equivalent streams (No. 5 on streaming, down 7%) and 22.7 million in radio reach (No. 16 on radio, down 8.8%)

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” drops 7-9 while Davido’s “Stand Strong” with The Sunday Service Choir retreats 8-10.

Just outside the top ten, Ckay’s “WATAWI” with Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza starts at No. 13, Chris Brown’s “Call Me Every Day” with Wizkid launches at No. 14 and Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner (No Competition)’ begins at No. 20. Ruger’s “Girlfriend” debuts at No. 27. The last three songs are not available on Audiomack Nigeria.

