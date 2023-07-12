Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

On July 12, 2023, The Headies Academy released the nomination list for the 2023 Next Rated Category.

Asake headlines the list after enjoying an unprecedented run in 2022 where he release consecutive chart-topping singles which he topped with the release of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'.

Also nominated is Young Jonn who enjoyed a strong 2022 with the release of his hit singles 'Dada' and 'Xtracool'.

Spyro makes the list following the release of his hit single 'Who Is Your Guy'.

Following the release of his 'Outlaw' EP and the success of his hit single 'Soweto', Victony makes the nomination list.