Asake releases the music video for MMS featuring Wizkid

Asake has released the music video for his single 'MMS' featuring Wizkid which is one of the songs of his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

The video released on October 8, 2024, is shot in black and white in the streets of London. The collaboration is proving to be a fan favourite with the song reaching NO. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100.

Asake recently concluded his 'Lungu Boy' tour where he has sold out impressive venues in the United States including the TD Gardens Arena, Capital One Arena, and the Maddison Square Garden.

As part of the stops for his tour, Asake performed at O2 Arena where he joined Wizkid and Davido as the Nigerian artists to have headlined the famous venue more than once.

One of the high points of the sold-out concert was when Wizkid joined the Grammy-nominated star on stage for a performance of 'MMS'.