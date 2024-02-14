Asake tops list of most streamed artists in Nigeria of 2023

In the list of the most streamed Nigerian artists of 2023 released by TurnTable Charts which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart, Asake topped the list with 654 million streams.

Asake's list-topping feat is a mark of the sensational 2023 he enjoyed courtesy of the release of his highly successful sophomore album 'Work of Art' which had the hit singles 'Amapiano', '2:30', 'Basquiat', and the record-breaking NO. 1 song 'Lonely At The Top'.

With the release of his sophomore album and his debut album still raking in streams, Asake garnered 654 million streams across Apple Music, Boomplay, Spotify, and YouTube.

Seyi Vibez is second on the list with 533 million streams after releasing 2 albums and 2 EPs.

Hitmaker and Grammy nominee Davido is NO. 3 on the list with 328 streams courtesy of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'. Omah Lay comes in at NO. 4 301 million streams after releasing the deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone' while Burna Boy rounds off the top 5 with 282 million streams aided by the release of his Grammy-nominated seventh album 'I Told Them'.

Top 10 most streamed artists in Nigeria in 2023

1. Asake - 654M

2. Seyi Vibez - 533M

3. Davido - 328M

4. Omah Lay - 301M

5. Burna Boy - 282M

6. Zinoleesky - 231M

7. Mohbad - 227M

8. BNXN - 214M

9. Olamide - 204M