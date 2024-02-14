ADVERTISEMENT
Asake tops list of most streamed artists in Nigeria of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake garnered over 600 million streams across all platforms to lead the list.

Asake is the most streamed artist in Nigeria of 2023 (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Asake is the most streamed artist in Nigeria of 2023 (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

In the list of the most streamed Nigerian artists of 2023 released by TurnTable Charts which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart, Asake topped the list with 654 million streams.

Asake's list-topping feat is a mark of the sensational 2023 he enjoyed courtesy of the release of his highly successful sophomore album 'Work of Art' which had the hit singles 'Amapiano', '2:30', 'Basquiat', and the record-breaking NO. 1 song 'Lonely At The Top'.

With the release of his sophomore album and his debut album still raking in streams, Asake garnered 654 million streams across Apple Music, Boomplay, Spotify, and YouTube.

Seyi Vibez is second on the list with 533 million streams after releasing 2 albums and 2 EPs.

Hitmaker and Grammy nominee Davido is NO. 3 on the list with 328 streams courtesy of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'. Omah Lay comes in at NO. 4 301 million streams after releasing the deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone' while Burna Boy rounds off the top 5 with 282 million streams aided by the release of his Grammy-nominated seventh album 'I Told Them'.

1. Asake - 654M

2. Seyi Vibez - 533M

3. Davido - 328M

4. Omah Lay - 301M

5. Burna Boy - 282M

6. Zinoleesky - 231M

7. Mohbad - 227M

8. BNXN - 214M

9. Olamide - 204M

10. Kizz Daniel - 201M

Asake is the most-played artist on Nigerian radio stations in 2023

Omah Lay's 'Soso' is the most-heard song on radio in Nigeria in 2023

Here are 5 romantic Nollywood movies for a cosy Valentine's Day

Nkechi Blessing celebrates 35th birthday with stunning photos and giveaways

Asake tops list of most streamed artists in Nigeria of 2023

Don't tell your partner everything about your past - Blessing CEO

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Davido extends debut run on Billboard Hot 100

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Davido talks about the journey that led him to the Grammys

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

