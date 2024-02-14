ADVERTISEMENT
Asake is the most-played artist on Nigerian radio stations in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake is the most played artist on radio in Nigeria in 2023.

Asake is the most played artist on radio in Nigeria in 2023
Asake is the most played artist on radio in Nigeria in 2023 (Instagram/Asake)

In the recently published end-of-the-year charts by TurnTable Charts, Asake finished 2023 as the most-played artist across Nigerian radio stations in 2023.

Asake garnered a whooping 8.4 billion impressions to top the list that included other music stars whose music defined the year.

Asake was the most streamed artist in Nigeria in 2023 and his single 'Lonely At The Top' was the most streamed song across all platforms. His digital success is also reflected on radio where 'Lonely At The Top' has the third highest impressions in 2023.

Ayra Starr is second on the list with 8.1 billion impressions as her hit singles 'Rush' and 'Sability' enjoying commercial success. Davido garnered 7.5 billion impressions which placed him third after he shaped 2023 with the hit singles 'Feel' and 'Uavailable' from his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless'.

Rema is fourth on the list with 7.4 billion impressions while BNXN rounds off the top 5 with 6.4 billion.

  1. Asake - 8.4 billion 
  2. Ayra Starr - 8.1b
  3. Davido - 7.5b
  4. Rema - 7.4b
  5. BNXN - 6.4B
  6. Tiwa Savage - 5.8b
  7. Young Jonn - 5.7b
  8. Burna Boy - 5.6b
  9. Kizz Daniel - 5.5b
  10. Omah Lay - 5.3b
