Omah Lay's 'Soso' is the most-heard song on radio in Nigeria in 2023

Almost a year after its release, 'Soso' became a massive hit in Nigeria as it soared on streaming platforms and on Radio.

In the list released by TurnTable Charts, 'Soso' was the most-heard song on radio in 2023 in Nigeria.

Its 1.74 billion impressions placed it top of the list that includes some of the biggest songs of 2023. Second on the list is Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' remix featuring Tiwa Savage which garnered 1.53 billion impressions. Asake's smash hit Lonely At the Top' is third with 1.46 billion while Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' is fourth with 1.43 billion impressions.

ADVERTISEMENT