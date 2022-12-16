ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake cancels London show after security breach

Babatunde Lawal

Four people reported being in a critical condition after a suspected crush during the concert in south London.

Asake (Contents101)
Asake (Contents101)

Afrobeats sensation Asake has been forced to cancel his sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton midway through as many fans who didn't have tickets tried to forcefully gain access to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to reports, the fans tried to breach the venue's doors, forcing the sold-out show to stop halfway through on the night of Thursday, December 15, 2022.

One person said on Twitter that more than 1,000 people showed up without tickets.

The BBC reports that eight people have been taken to hospital, with four in a critical condition, after a suspected crush during the event in London.

Police and other emergency services were called to the O2 Academy in Brixton as the unfortunate event began to escalate.

Security and Aviation Commander in the Metropolitan Police's Aviation and Security Specialist Operations unit, Commander Ade Adelekan, said that the police have launched an investigation on the issue.

“They arrived to find a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing. Detectives are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries,” he said.

Adelekan assured that the scene will be examined by specialist officers as part of an investigation which will be "as thorough and as forensic as necessary".

In his words, “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital, a police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night."

He added that specialist officers will examine the scene and the CCTV, and he also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The show, which was abandoned halfway through, was the third of three sold-out shows the Nigerian singer had performed in Brixton.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music in 2022 [Pulse List]

Top 10 Moments in Nigerian Music in 2022 [Pulse List]

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

'That wasn't love, it was jazz' - Ms. DSF on relationship with her ex

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Influence of Nigerian music on the youths

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno and others

Asake cancels London show after security breach

Asake cancels London show after security breach

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Asake’s 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and Omah Lay’s 'Boy Alone' on Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of 2000s on Spotify Nigeria

9ice's 'Gongo Aso' and Styl Plus' 'Olufunmi' among most streamed songs of 2000s on Spotify Nigeria

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Wizkid

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid apologises to disappointed Ghana fans

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022