Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

During his sold-out show yesterday, December 15, at the O2 Academy Brixton, the singer was forced to cancel his show midway through as many fans who didn't have tickets tried to forcefully gain access to the show.

It was reported that eight people had been taken to the hospital, with four in a critical condition, after a suspected crush during the event in London.

On his Instagram page, the singer released a statement addressing the unfortunate incident.

Asake said his heart is with those who were injured at the concert, and that he is in the process of reaching out to the individuals.

The 'organize' singer also appreciated his fans and the love they had for him, stating that he hoped to see them soon.

In his words: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end. For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!!”

The police are currently investigating the incident and have also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.