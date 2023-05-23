Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Asake is set to extend his incredible one-year run to a two-year run as he announces the impending release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake took to his social media announcement on May 23 to announce June 15 as the release date for his sophomore album in what comes as a big shock for fans.

Asake also excited fans with the release of a new single titled Amapiano featuring YBNL boss Olamide.

'Work Of Art' is set to be Asake's second album in the space of 10 months as he continues the incredible run that has seen him become one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers since 2022.

Asake kicked off 2023 on a strong foot with the release of 'Yoga' and '2:30' both of which reached NO. 1 across streaming charts and on TurnTable Top 100.

He has also announced August as the date for his 02 Arena concert and the new album will surely play a role in helping him to fill up the 20,000 capacity Arena.