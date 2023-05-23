The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Asake has released a new single 'Amapiano' on which he features Olamide.

Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'
Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'

Recommended articles

Asake is set to extend his incredible one-year run to a two-year run as he announces the impending release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake took to his social media announcement on May 23 to announce June 15 as the release date for his sophomore album in what comes as a big shock for fans.

Asake also excited fans with the release of a new single titled Amapiano featuring YBNL boss Olamide.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Work Of Art' is set to be Asake's second album in the space of 10 months as he continues the incredible run that has seen him become one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers since 2022.

Asake kicked off 2023 on a strong foot with the release of 'Yoga' and '2:30' both of which reached NO. 1 across streaming charts and on TurnTable Top 100.

He has also announced August as the date for his 02 Arena concert and the new album will surely play a role in helping him to fill up the 20,000 capacity Arena.

The upcoming release of his sophomore album is set to consolidate the success of his debut and establish him as a force in Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

I had a creative block when making my new album - Joeboy

I had a creative block when making my new album - Joeboy

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Tekno set to drop new album

Tekno set to drop new album

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido