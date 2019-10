Artist: Asa

Album Title: Lucid

Genre: Sentimental Ballad, Jazz, Pop, R&B, Baroque Pop,

Date of Release: October 11, 2019

Length: 14 Tracks, 47 minutes

Features: 0

Details/Takeaway: Asa's last album, 'Bed of Stone' was released in 2014. Since then, Asa has been near-anonymous. Lucid is a tale of heartbreak and self-empowerment through the hurt heartbreak brings.

