On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category at the 63rd Grammys for his album, ‘Twice As Tall.’

Since the win was announced, many have congratulated Nigerian producers; Rexxie, Leriq and Telz who produced a large part of the album. Leriq has since edited his Twitter bio to reveal, “Grammy Award-winning producer.”

But are these Nigerian producers Grammy-winners?

Like Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti would have been, if Coldplay had won Album of The Year for Everyday Life, Leriq, Rexxie and Telz would have been Grammy winners, but only partially.

The real Grammy winners usually get statuettes or the famous gramophone. From what we know, Telz, Rexxie and Leriq will only get certificates.

Rules of the Best Global Music Album state that only producers, mixers and engineers who worked on 50% or more of the album will get statuettes. Producers who work on less than 50% will get statuettes.

Leriq only produced ‘Way Too Big,’ ‘Monsters You Made’ and ‘No Fit Vex’ of 15 tracks - that amounts to around 20%. Rexxie only produced ‘Bebo’ while Telz only produced ‘Wonderful,’ ‘Onyeka,’ ‘Wetin Dey Sup’ and ‘Real Life.’

However, since producers can also be mixers and engineers, it remains to be seen whether Leriq or Telz mixed or engineered 50% or more of the album.