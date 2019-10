Artist: AQ

Song Title: Distractions 2 (Vector Diss)

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 14, 2019

Label: 100 Crowns

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In 2014, Nigerian rappers, AQ and Vector teamed up for 'Distractions,' it was a diss track to Reminisce.

After the issue between Vector and MI Abaga, AQ, who was referred in the song has replied Vector with a follow-up to 'Distractions.'

You can listen to it below;