Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez
Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez.
Recommended articles
Speaking on his DJ Mix, Tunez shares that he loves curating music for listeners who don't have the time discovering new music.
“I enjoy creating these mixes because Apple Music makes an effort to amplify them and in turn it helps spread the sound to different regions of the world. Some of our listeners prefer music that is curated for them because they don’t have the time or simply don’t want to worry about choosing the next song to listen to. I started out making a lot of mixes and mixtapes as a younger DJ. It helped tremendously and made me a household name in my local community. These mixes take me back to what I love doing, curating music for the masses! Check out some of my current favourite music. I also threw a couple of unreleased records in the mix just for you guys!”
Being brought up in a household with both African and Caribbean influences exposed DJ Tunez to a multitude of genres, as he honed his mixing talents at the tender age of 11 where he brought speakers and played music at different church events. Today when he’s not performing, Tunez can be found in the studio working with a myriad of different artists from Wizkid and Burna Boy, to Chris Brown and H.E.R.
Apple Music x DJ Tunez Africa Now Mix Tracklist:
- IF IM LYING - BURNA BOY
- I TOLD THEM - BURNA BOY FT GZA
- RIVER - DJ TUNEZ
- EBELEBE - WANDE COAL FT WIZKID
- CHARM - REMA
- RUSH - AYRA STARR
- KANTE - DAVIDO FT FAVE
- PAMI - DJ TUNEZ
- NO COMPETITION - DAVIDO FT ASAKE
- ALREADY - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
- BOOGIE DOWN - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
- INNER JOY - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
- CITY BOYZ - BURNA BOY
- INTOXICATED - OXLADE FT SANTAN DAVE
- SENERE - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN
- SOSO REMIX - OMAH LAY
- BANANA - FIREBOY ASAKE
- MAJO - DJ TUNEZ
- REASON - OMAH LAY
- CALM DOWN - REMA
- LONELY AT THE TOP - ASAKE
- OGARANYA - ADEKUNLE GOLD
- NGOZI CRAYON - AYAR STARR
- TERMINATOR - KING PROMISE
- FEEL - DAVIDO
- AQUAFINA - YOUNG JONN
- SHARPALLY - YOUNG JONN
- BASQUIAT - ASAKE
- MAN OF THE YEAR - SEYI VIBEZ
- GIZA - BURNA BOY FT SEYI VIBEZ
- BANGA - DJ TUNEZ
- OJAPIANO - KCEE
- OVA - DJ TUNEZ & MASTER KRAFT *
- OBAPLUTO - SHALLIPOPI
- EX CONVICT - SHALLIPOPI
- UNAVAILABLE - DAVIDO
- SOCO STARBOY - DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
- FLEX - DJ TUNEZ WANDE COAL
- WHO TOLD YOU J HUS - DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
- PASSION FRUIT - DRAKE DJ TUNEZ REMIX*
- BAD GIRL - DJ TUNEZ
- GBADUN - DJ TUNEZ
- BLESSINGS - DJ TUNEZ
- HAMBA JUBA - MURUMBA PITCH
- MNIKE - TYLER ICU DJ MAPHORISA
- AMAPIANO - ASAKE OLAMIDE
- TALIBANS - BRYON MESSIA & BURNA BOY
- WAR - JOHN TONY DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
- OVERLOAD - DJ VOYST DAIVERSE
- ONLY MAN - POPCAAN DJ TUNEZ REMIX*
- NO STRESS - ADH & CITIZEN B
- SITTIN - BURNA BOY
- LIKE ICE SPICE - BLAQBONEZ TUNEZ REMIX*
- MODERN DAY APALA -DJ TUNEZ TERRY APALA *
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng