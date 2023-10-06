Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez.

“I enjoy creating these mixes because Apple Music makes an effort to amplify them and in turn it helps spread the sound to different regions of the world. Some of our listeners prefer music that is curated for them because they don’t have the time or simply don’t want to worry about choosing the next song to listen to. I started out making a lot of mixes and mixtapes as a younger DJ. It helped tremendously and made me a household name in my local community. These mixes take me back to what I love doing, curating music for the masses! Check out some of my current favourite music. I also threw a couple of unreleased records in the mix just for you guys!”