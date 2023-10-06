ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez.

Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez
Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez

Recommended articles

Speaking on his DJ Mix, Tunez shares that he loves curating music for listeners who don't have the time discovering new music.

“I enjoy creating these mixes because Apple Music makes an effort to amplify them and in turn it helps spread the sound to different regions of the world. Some of our listeners prefer music that is curated for them because they don’t have the time or simply don’t want to worry about choosing the next song to listen to. I started out making a lot of mixes and mixtapes as a younger DJ. It helped tremendously and made me a household name in my local community. These mixes take me back to what I love doing, curating music for the masses! Check out some of my current favourite music. I also threw a couple of unreleased records in the mix just for you guys!”

Being brought up in a household with both African and Caribbean influences exposed DJ Tunez to a multitude of genres, as he honed his mixing talents at the tender age of 11 where he brought speakers and played music at different church events. Today when he’s not performing, Tunez can be found in the studio working with a myriad of different artists from Wizkid and Burna Boy, to Chris Brown and H.E.R.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Music x DJ Tunez Africa Now Mix Tracklist:

  1. IF IM LYING - BURNA BOY 
  2. I TOLD THEM - BURNA BOY FT GZA 
  3. RIVER - DJ TUNEZ 
  4. EBELEBE - WANDE COAL FT WIZKID 
  5. CHARM - REMA 
  6. RUSH - AYRA STARR 
  7. KANTE - DAVIDO FT FAVE 
  8. PAMI - DJ TUNEZ 
  9. NO COMPETITION - DAVIDO FT ASAKE 
  10. ALREADY - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN 
  11. BOOGIE DOWN - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN 
  12. INNER JOY - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN 
  13. CITY BOYZ - BURNA BOY 
  14. INTOXICATED - OXLADE FT SANTAN DAVE 
  15. SENERE - DJ TUNEZ AMEXIN 
  16. SOSO REMIX - OMAH LAY 
  17. BANANA - FIREBOY ASAKE 
  18. MAJO - DJ TUNEZ 
  19. REASON - OMAH LAY 
  20. CALM DOWN - REMA 
  21. LONELY AT THE TOP - ASAKE 
  22. OGARANYA - ADEKUNLE GOLD
  23. NGOZI CRAYON - AYAR STARR
  24. TERMINATOR - KING PROMISE 
  25. FEEL - DAVIDO 
  26. AQUAFINA - YOUNG JONN 
  27. SHARPALLY - YOUNG JONN
  28. BASQUIAT - ASAKE 
  29. MAN OF THE YEAR - SEYI VIBEZ 
  30. GIZA - BURNA BOY FT SEYI VIBEZ 
  31. BANGA - DJ TUNEZ 
  32. OJAPIANO - KCEE 
  33. OVA - DJ TUNEZ & MASTER KRAFT *
  34. OBAPLUTO - SHALLIPOPI 
  35. EX CONVICT - SHALLIPOPI 
  36. UNAVAILABLE - DAVIDO 
  37. SOCO STARBOY - DJ TUNEZ REMIX * 
  38. FLEX - DJ TUNEZ WANDE COAL 
  39. WHO TOLD YOU J HUS - DJ TUNEZ REMIX * 
  40. PASSION FRUIT - DRAKE DJ TUNEZ REMIX* 
  41. BAD GIRL - DJ TUNEZ 
  42. GBADUN - DJ TUNEZ 
  43. BLESSINGS - DJ TUNEZ
  44. HAMBA JUBA - MURUMBA PITCH 
  45. MNIKE - TYLER ICU DJ MAPHORISA 
  46. AMAPIANO - ASAKE OLAMIDE 
  47. TALIBANS - BRYON MESSIA & BURNA BOY 
  48. WAR - JOHN TONY DJ TUNEZ REMIX *
  49. OVERLOAD - DJ VOYST DAIVERSE
  50. ONLY MAN - POPCAAN DJ TUNEZ REMIX*
  51. NO STRESS - ADH & CITIZEN B 
  52. SITTIN - BURNA BOY 
  53. LIKE ICE SPICE - BLAQBONEZ TUNEZ REMIX*
  54. MODERN DAY APALA -DJ TUNEZ TERRY APALA * 
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBNaija All Stars' winner Ilebaye has a word for her fans and supporters

'BBNaija All Stars' winner Ilebaye has a word for her fans and supporters

This guideline will help you enjoy your trip to Nigerian cinemas

This guideline will help you enjoy your trip to Nigerian cinemas

Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez

Apple Music launches Next Africa Now DJ mix featuring DJ Tunez

Burna Boy does not like Twitter people and it's not just Nigerians

Burna Boy does not like Twitter people and it's not just Nigerians

Burna Boy inspired my album name 'Sincerely, Benson' - BNXN

Burna Boy inspired my album name 'Sincerely, Benson' - BNXN

R&B is making a commercial resurgence in Africa according to Spotify

R&B is making a commercial resurgence in Africa according to Spotify

Primeboy claims Police never invited him before declaring him wanted

Primeboy claims Police never invited him before declaring him wanted

Actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede forays into energy sector

Actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede forays into energy sector

'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

'BBNaija' stars Tolanibaj and Christy O exchange words on Twitter

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

5 fast-rising Nigerian artists on Apple Music

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

10 Songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

10 songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism