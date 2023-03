Spotlight On

On their collaborative EP, 'IZANDLA,' producer J-Smash and Cape Town rapper K.Keed bring out the best in each other, as the Smash’s style compliments the Cape Town rapper’s solid flow and song structure, as she moves seamlessly between melodic and more hard-hitting tracks.

First To Know

“We are thrilled and grateful to be featured on the cover of RAP LIFE,” J-Smash and K.Keed tell Apple Music. “This is more than just a milestone for us - it's a testament to the power of hard work, passion, and perseverance. We are grateful for this opportunity to share our music and story with the world, and thrilled to be a part of such an incredible platform that celebrates the diversity and creativity of the hip-hop genre. The project IZANDLA is a symphony of faith and unity, this joint music project invites you on a journey of seeking support and guidance from our surroundings and from a higher power.”

The Last Word

“Never would I have thought a young kid from Gugs would end up being on the cover of one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. I’m so honoured to be chosen to be apart of the Rap Life cover on Apple Music, this is a monumental opportunity for me because many spent a lifetime trying to reach this goal. Smash and I have been working on this project since 2022, so I hope everyone enjoys and experiences our world of 'IZANDLA'.”

