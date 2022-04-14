RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April

Black Sherif has been named the 'Rap Life Africa' cover for April.

This week's episode of Apple Music's 'Rap Life Africa' radio, hosted by hip hop aficionado Ebro Darden and SA TV presenter and radio personality LootLove, will feature Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif. Ebro and Loot will chat about Black Sherif’s single “Kwaku The Traveller”, the #1 song on the Shazam Global Chart, now available to stream on Apple Music.

Following the success of "Second Sermon (Remix) featuring Burna Boy," Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian artist to reach #1 on Nigeria's Top 100 chart with his smash hit "Kwaku The Traveller." The song is also currently in the top ten on Apple Music in South Africa.

dndSection ("Runaway [Devil is a Liar] feat Mannywellz") and Nasty C ("Can't Imagine") will also be featured on 'Rap Life Africa' radio.

