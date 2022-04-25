RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Angelique Kidjo, a Beninese singer, says she feels honored that Burna Boy has sampled her music.

Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)
Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)

Angelique Kidjo lavished praise on Burna Boy during their recent Instagram live session. Kidjo, a multi-Grammy winner, says hearing a sample of his song on Burna Boy's record made her scream. It gives her goosebumps, she says, to see someone touch her song and take it to a new level - one she couldn't have predicted.

Recommended articles

In her words,

"You make me listen to my song differently. And that's what music is when somebody touch your work and do it different. It takes the work to another level. It brings you somewhere else that you never foresee yourself."

Talking about Burna Boy's live performance, she applauded the Nigerian singer for being a good performer.

"One thing I wanna tell you after your show in Paris. You can do wonder on album but what makes you a different artist and artist in whole is when you are on stage and you deliver."

"And when I come to your show I am like, 'My boy is killing them all, that's my boy' and I'm liking it", she added.

These compliments were gratefully accepted by the African Giant, who admitted to blushing.

