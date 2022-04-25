Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

In her words,

"You make me listen to my song differently. And that's what music is when somebody touch your work and do it different. It takes the work to another level. It brings you somewhere else that you never foresee yourself."

Talking about Burna Boy's live performance, she applauded the Nigerian singer for being a good performer.

"One thing I wanna tell you after your show in Paris. You can do wonder on album but what makes you a different artist and artist in whole is when you are on stage and you deliver."

"And when I come to your show I am like, 'My boy is killing them all, that's my boy' and I'm liking it", she added.