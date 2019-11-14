Alicia Keys will be for the second time in a roll host the 62nd edition of the Grammy awards.

According to Recording Academy, the Grammy award winner will be returning to its stage for the second time later in January 2020. The music star while reacting to the news said she thought it was a one-time thing.

"At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as the host of the Grammys award. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," she said.

During the last awards show, Alicia showed out by simultaneously playing two pianos, and brought the audience to tears during her opening monologue with influential ladies like #MichelleObama and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Alicia Keys is no newcomer when it comes to the Grammys as she had been nominated 29 times and has gone home with 15 Grammy Awards! The 62nd edition of the Grammys will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020.