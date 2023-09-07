AI-generated Drake & The Weeknd song submitted for Grammy consideration
In another interesting event in the intersection of AI and Music, the AI-generated song 'Heart On My Sleeve' by Canadian megastars Drake and The Weeknd has been submitted for The Grammys.
This was revealed by multiple platforms on Tuesday 7, 2023 in a news that has reignited the conversation about the use of AI in music.
The song which mimics the voices of the platinum-selling artists was submitted for consideration in the best rap song and song of the year categories. Notably, both categories are awarded to the songwriter, not the performer, of a track.
According to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in an interview with The New York Times stated that the song is "absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”
The ghostwriter penned the lyrics before deploying AI to mimic the voices of Drake and The Weeknd to create the track that went viral.
