After certifications in France and the UK, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' hits 15 billion streams on TikTok

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In France, a platinum certification is awarded for moving an equivalent of 100,000 copies while Gold in the UK is awarded for moving an equivalent of 200,000 streams.

CKay
CKay

After Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' hit 15 billion streams on TikTok on November 9, 2021, it was crowned the biggest global hit of 2021 by the Bytedance platform.

This comes after the song was certified platinum in France, on November 5, 2021; and Gold in the UK, on November 7, 2021.

Listen to the new North African remix for the song below;

