Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Album Title: Truth, Love & Confessions

Genre: Afro-R&B, Afropop, Highlife, Hip-Hop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12- Yussy Beats), (Track 7 - Idahams), (Track 8 - Orbeat), (Track 11 - Mr. Meyz, Fardigo, Price D), (Track 12 - Michonbeats)

Length: 41 minutes 15 seconds

Features: 6 - Muthaka, Meta4our, Ajebo Hustlers, Zack Zoya, Tuga Skii, Manasseh

Label: Grafton Entertainment/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: TLC is a journey that takes us to different intersections where we get to experience pangs of nostalgia as well as a celebration of the present - yes even this present. Because within the overwhelming scenes many have experienced so far, there are moments of positivity worth highlighting and celebrating, no matter how small or even inconsequential they may seem at first glance.

Idahams doesn’t just challenge the status quo, he provides context as to 'Kpo Fire' He also provides a way out by citing himself as an example. Music saved his life on 'Where I’m from' and now he wants to use that as a medium to inspire people.

He is often finding himself at crossroads, where real-life obstacles begin to appear as a blockade between him and his love interest. In songs like 'Hate That I love', we see the two lovers come face to face with a challenge familiar to the dating scene among the millennials and Gen Z. When there’s a will, there’s a way and we see Idahams, and his partner gets their wish on 'Somebody’s Daughter'.

By contrast, in the songs 'Bad Girl' and 'Go Again', Idahams gives into his lustful desires and unleashes his port Harcourt bad boy side with sensual verses.

In songs such as 'Gratitude' and 'Che Che', the melancholy records provide thanksgiving and self-introspection, where he treats the records as a confession booth, detailing how he has been shaped by society and how his music echoes the average Nigerian.

'Gratitude' reminds us that there is always a reason to worry in the world, with sad news and limitations. We also have a will to keep moving. Reminding ourselves of how far we’ve come and why we should keep the choice for moments when drained and lean into the spirit of gratitude.

In conclusion, TLC brings the listener to his world of joy, pain, and aspiration of people.