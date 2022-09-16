RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising multi-talented Afrobeats sensation Idahams has released his debut album he calls 'Truth, Love & Confessions'. The album offers different insights into the different experiences that shapes Idahams' music and he conveys theses experiences through a rich selection of 13 tracks.

Idahams - Truth, Love & Confessions
Idahams - Truth, Love & Confessions

Artist: Idahams

Recommended articles

Album Title: Truth, Love & Confessions

Genre: Afro-R&B, Afropop, Highlife, Hip-Hop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12- Yussy Beats), (Track 7 - Idahams), (Track 8 - Orbeat), (Track 11 - Mr. Meyz, Fardigo, Price D), (Track 12 - Michonbeats)

Song Art:

Idahams - Truth, Love & Confessions
Idahams - Truth, Love & Confessions Pulse Nigeria

Length: 41 minutes 15 seconds

Features: 6 - Muthaka, Meta4our, Ajebo Hustlers, Zack Zoya, Tuga Skii, Manasseh

Label: Grafton Entertainment/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: TLC is a journey that takes us to different intersections where we get to experience pangs of nostalgia as well as a celebration of the present - yes even this present. Because within the overwhelming scenes many have experienced so far, there are moments of positivity worth highlighting and celebrating, no matter how small or even inconsequential they may seem at first glance.

Idahams doesn’t just challenge the status quo, he provides context as to 'Kpo Fire' He also provides a way out by citing himself as an example. Music saved his life on 'Where I’m from' and now he wants to use that as a medium to inspire people.

He is often finding himself at crossroads, where real-life obstacles begin to appear as a blockade between him and his love interest. In songs like 'Hate That I love', we see the two lovers come face to face with a challenge familiar to the dating scene among the millennials and Gen Z. When there’s a will, there’s a way and we see Idahams, and his partner gets their wish on 'Somebody’s Daughter'.

By contrast, in the songs 'Bad Girl' and 'Go Again', Idahams gives into his lustful desires and unleashes his port Harcourt bad boy side with sensual verses.

In songs such as 'Gratitude' and 'Che Che', the melancholy records provide thanksgiving and self-introspection, where he treats the records as a confession booth, detailing how he has been shaped by society and how his music echoes the average Nigerian.

'Gratitude' reminds us that there is always a reason to worry in the world, with sad news and limitations. We also have a will to keep moving. Reminding ourselves of how far we’ve come and why we should keep the choice for moments when drained and lean into the spirit of gratitude.

In conclusion, TLC brings the listener to his world of joy, pain, and aspiration of people.

idahams
idahams Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'TLC' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Layzee Ella returns with a rich cache of soul-pop music on ‘Feel Everything'

Layzee Ella returns with a rich cache of soul-pop music on ‘Feel Everything'

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

'Freedom is priceless' - Ice Prince says days after release from prison

'Freedom is priceless' - Ice Prince says days after release from prison

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

Trending

Bandz, DBN Gogo, Asake

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern from South African artists

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

AFRIMA 2022 NOMINEES

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Wizkid - Bad To Me

Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'