The one week long music festival, which aims to appreciate and applaud the life, times and achievement of the great African Icon; Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and celebrate music culture in Africa, will hold from October 14 to October 20, 2019 with performances from top and emerging Afrobeats artistes, as well as international acts from around the world.

The theme for this year’s Felabration is derived from Fela’s song titled 'Eko Ile’, off the Afrodisiac album composed by Fela and the Africa 70 band, which was released in 1973. Lyrics from the song Eko ile as sung by Fela convey the message that home is always where the heart is regards of where he may be in the world, travelling to London or driving a car in New York, he will always return back to his motherland, Africa.

This year, Boomplay is rewarding fans of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, with Smartphones, BoomBuddy Essentials and more in the 'AFROBEATS PLAYLIST CHALLENGE.

Afrobeats lover? Enter the Afrobeats Playlist Challenge to win big this #BoomFelabration

The 'AFROBEATS PLAYLIST CHALLENGE’ will run for two weeks with 10 winners emerging. 5 participants with the highest number of streamers on their playlist will win smartphones while 5 others will win Boombuddy Essentials bags.

How good is your playlist creation skill? Join the #BoomFelabration2019 challenge now: Details here: https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/buzz/810938

