Afrobeats legend, D'Banj releases new EP, 'Stress Free'

Album Title: Stress Free

Genre: Afrobeat, Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 1, 2021

Producers: XOU, CheekyChizzy, Ritzybeatz, TunezFactory, Tuzi, TUC, Supabeatz, Rexxie and Tefa

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 26 minutes

Features: 3 - Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Burna Boy, Cheekychizzy

Tracklist:

Label: DB Records

Singles: 1 - Banga

Details/Takeaway: While embodying a successful career, Stress Free shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values.

“I went back to legacy – which is why I got Egypt 80 (led by Seun Kuti) on all seven tracks - and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through. We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully this all shows up on the record!” says D’Banj.

On “Stress Free”, D’banj slips into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks. The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, “Zombie”, and the Afro-meringue mix of “Welcome To Lagos” as well as the free-wheeling “Stress Free” and “Banga”.

“Ikebe”, meanwhile, is a gentle, uplifting prayer while “Big Vibe” incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-Continental dance special and “Avocado” - featuring Burna Boy - leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia.