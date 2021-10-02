RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats legend, D'Banj releases new EP, 'Stress Free'

While embodying a successful career, Stress Free shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values.

D-Banj - Stress Free. (DB/SONY)

Artist: D'Banj

Album Title: Stress Free

Genre: Afrobeat, Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 1, 2021

Producers: XOU, CheekyChizzy, Ritzybeatz, TunezFactory, Tuzi, TUC, Supabeatz, Rexxie and Tefa

Length: 8 songs, 26 minutes

Features: 3 - Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Burna Boy, Cheekychizzy

Label: DB Records

Singles: 1 - Banga

Details/Takeaway: While embodying a successful career, Stress Free shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values.

“I went back to legacy – which is why I got Egypt 80 (led by Seun Kuti) on all seven tracks - and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through. We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully this all shows up on the record!” says D’Banj.

On “Stress Free”, D’banj slips into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks. The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, “Zombie”, and the Afro-meringue mix of “Welcome To Lagos” as well as the free-wheeling “Stress Free” and “Banga”.

“Ikebe”, meanwhile, is a gentle, uplifting prayer while “Big Vibe” incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-Continental dance special and “Avocado” - featuring Burna Boy - leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia.

The release will take place concurrently with a music video for the eponymous single, “Stress Free”, which brings to life D’Banj’s invitation to live on the lighter side by letting go of what you can’t control and taking care of what you can.

Stream HERE.

