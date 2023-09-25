AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in an event that has generated massive public reaction.

The 27-year-old budding music star also known as Imole (Light) was a young and very promising artist whose creativity and amazing gift have made him produce highly thrilling lyrics that have warmed the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

The President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, in a statement, while lamenting that Africa has lost a promising talent in its growing music industry in a shocking manner, noted that institutionalization of the music/entertainment industry remains a top priority in curbing the unprofessional practices that have been existing within the industry in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “On behalf of the International Committee of AFRIMA, we condole with Nigeria's music industry, parents and fans of Mohbad, over his painful demise. The death of Mohbad is a tragic event that has left us all deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

With his demise, Africa has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry. We pray God to grant him eternal rest and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

AFRIMA is spearheading efforts to mobilize stakeholders in the creative industry in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria, to establish institutionalized operations and regulate the music entertainment industry.

It is necessary to have a law that regulates the music industry to prevent it from becoming an unregulated free-for-all, as currently, the entry requirements are low such that anyone can just wake up and establish a music record label.

To address this issue, African countries must establish a Music Institute to certify practitioners regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFRIMA urges stakeholders, including relevant government officials and agencies, artists, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste's managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others, to participate in this crucial process. We urge stakeholders to submit their proposed legislation for review and consideration."

AFRIMA's concerns echo the call for justice for the late musician whose passing has created suspicion of foul play. The Nigerian Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death as the public keenly awaits the outcome.