No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold is one of the artists whose music pushes the creative boundaries of Afrobeats. He recently released his fifth album titled 'Tequila Ever After' which features international heavyweight in Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Khalid, and Labrinth. The album has enjoyed critical acclaim as well as impressive commercial success, especially with the single 'Ogaranya' which has sparked a massive social media challenge.

In an interview with Shopping for Sneakers, Adekunle Gold while speaking on the rise of Nigerian mainstream music stated that Afrobeats as a genre cannot be competed with.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adekunle Gold who now goes by the moniker Tio Tequila, Afrobeats packs different elements that make it hard to compete with.

"It's hard to compete with us. Afrobeats is a vibe...It's not just the music, it's a way of life," Adekunle said.

While explaining why Afrobeats is on a global ascension, Adekunle Gold said "It's just not the music, it's the culture and way of life. It's too beautiful and rhythmic and when you listen to the likes of King Sunny Ade and Fela, you realize they also had it locked down".

Afrobeats has continued to enjoy a steady ascension with the music recently getting a category at the VMAs after greatly influencing the Grammy's decision to create the African Song Performance category.

ADVERTISEMENT