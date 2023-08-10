ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international Rockstar Adekunle Gold has shared his thought on why Afrobeats is unbeatable.

Adekunle Gold speaks on the greatness of Afrobeats on Kicks Interview
Adekunle Gold speaks on the greatness of Afrobeats on Kicks Interview

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold is one of the artists whose music pushes the creative boundaries of Afrobeats. He recently released his fifth album titled 'Tequila Ever After' which features international heavyweight in Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Khalid, and Labrinth. The album has enjoyed critical acclaim as well as impressive commercial success, especially with the single 'Ogaranya' which has sparked a massive social media challenge.

In an interview with Shopping for Sneakers, Adekunle Gold while speaking on the rise of Nigerian mainstream music stated that Afrobeats as a genre cannot be competed with.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adekunle Gold who now goes by the moniker Tio Tequila, Afrobeats packs different elements that make it hard to compete with.

"It's hard to compete with us. Afrobeats is a vibe...It's not just the music, it's a way of life," Adekunle said.

While explaining why Afrobeats is on a global ascension, Adekunle Gold said "It's just not the music, it's the culture and way of life. It's too beautiful and rhythmic and when you listen to the likes of King Sunny Ade and Fela, you realize they also had it locked down".

Afrobeats has continued to enjoy a steady ascension with the music recently getting a category at the VMAs after greatly influencing the Grammy's decision to create the African Song Performance category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Gold states that with the global attention now turned to Afrobeats, Nigerians are set to make their mark on the world stage.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST EP'

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST EP'

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs