ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Adeayo Adebiyi

The VMAs has announced the nominations for the 2023 edition.

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs
Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Recommended articles

This year, the Best Afrobeats Song category will be keenly contested by Ayra Starr's 'Rush,' Burna Boy's 'It’s Plenty,' Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys, Fireboy DML's 'Bandana' featuring Asake, Libianca's 'People,' Rema & Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down,' and Wizkid's '2 Sugar' featuring Ayra Starr.

In a giant feat, Rema's 'Calm Down' earns nominations for Collaboration of the Year and Song of the Year alongside other heavyweights like Miley Cyrus' 'Flower', Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy', and Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire'.

While the host is yet to be announce, the 2023 VMAs will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

See full nominations list below.

  • Doja Cat “Attention”
  • Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
  • Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “vampire”
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras“Unholy”
  • SZA“Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp
ADVERTISEMENT
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
  • Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” –
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
  • P!nk – “Trustfall”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
  • GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
  • Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX
  • Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye “Stay”
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Toosii – “Favorite Song”
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
  • blink-182 – “Edging”
  • boygenius – “the film”
  • Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”   
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
  • Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
  • Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
  • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
  • Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
  • Anitta – “Funk Rave”
  • Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
  • Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
  • Rosalia – “Despecha,”
  • Shakira – “Acróstico”
  • aespa – “Girls”
  • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
  • Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
  • Seventeen – “Super”
  • Stray Kids – “S-Class”
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ayra Starr – “Rush”
  • Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
  • Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
  • Libianca – “People”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
  • Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
  • Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
  • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
  • Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
  • Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
  • Maluma – “La Reina”
ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
  • October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
  • November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
  • February 2023: Armani White – “Goated”
  • March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
  • April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
  • June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Drake – “Falling Back”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
  • Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
  • Melanie Martinez – “VOID”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
  • Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Choreography by Jerry Reece
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
  • Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
ADVERTISEMENT
  • boygenius – “the film” - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
  • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
  • SZA – “Shirt” – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
  • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – Edited by Grason Caldwell
  • Miley Cyrus – “River” – Edited by Brandan Walter
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
  • SZA – “Kill Bill” – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Edited by Chancler Haynes
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Rema dazzles fans with electrifying performance at Toronto concert

Rema dazzles fans with electrifying performance at Toronto concert

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold