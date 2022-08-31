Artist: Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold drops lavish video for hit single 'Five Star'
Afrobeats Superstar Adekunle Gold music producer has released a lavish video for his hit single 'Five Star'.
Song Title: Five Star
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 30th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 2 minutes 32 Seconds
Label: Afro Urban Records/ Platoon Limited
Video Link:
Details/Takeaway: 'Five Star' is a cool Afrobeats single that fuses Jazz and Pop to create a feel good tune. In the music video, Adekunle Gold adorns himself in designer brands while driving in a vintage car, and hosting friends to a lavish soiree in a Five Star mansion. The colorful frames exudes the luxury that the song conveys.
