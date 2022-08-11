'Fly Talk Only': Payper Corleone displays the flamboyant life of a Don [Pulse Album Review]

On 'Fly Talk Only', Payper Corleone offered bars that convey his intention to have it all. He flaunts his status on the food chain of the Cosa nostra "I broke bread with the plug and the runners" he says. He wants it all like Tony Montana. The world is his and he doesn't care for those who might try to stop him.

Made men don't joke with their appearance. They wear the best suits, they drive the nicest cars, and they enjoy the company of supermodels. "Your Fashion sense embarrassing," he says on 'Fly Talk Only' taking a swipe before proceeding to name drop choice designers which continued into the drill-powered 'Dior N Gucci' featuring 22K Thecloutgod.

"Paperworks getting viewed by a smart Lawyer", Corleone says on the opening track showing that as a Don, he doesn't joke with his money. He has a consigliere who ensures the books add up and the business is in order.

A Don must be smooth with the ladies. Blending his fearsome reputation with a calm and charming demeanor, a Don gets the ladies flooding around him without breaking a sweat. Corleone showcased this quality in 'She Rock' feat 7thWonda where he boasts about getting the hardest women. The interpolation of the famous Pop Smoke line and melody "She like the way I" allows Corleone to easily flow on a drill beat that was at his mercy.

on 'Ashluxe' Corleone used the luxury fashion brand as a symbol of his lifestyle that is driven by an insatiable desire for success and the good thing in life. He pairs up with Ghetto P with whom he trades bars over a simple rap beat track laced with sampled vocals that offered an acoustic appeal.

Laser focused on his getting his money which involves the everyday dangers of the underworld, Corleone isn't ready to compromise for love "Love is good but money is better" he say on 'Mob Wife' as he makes it clear he won't trade life in the Cosa nostra for love. While he can do away with the ego trip that his exes vocals offered, who's to say a Don can't enjoy some vanity?

The album traveled across global hip hop bases touching on the East Coast and London, and it even embodies the dynamics of Nigerian hip hop. In 'For your love' and 'Sunmo Mi', Corleone blends Hip Hop and pop while exploring romantic subjects to create songs that will appeal to Nigerian consumers.

On 'No Money, Just Vibes (NMJV)', he used Nigerian pop culture to create a catchy hook that most Nigerians can relate to in these Buhari times. While the chorus stands in contrast to the verse in which Corleone boasts about being a man of means, the smooth rhythmic flow elevates the song and makes it appealing to Nigerian listeners who have displayed an appreciation of melodic infusion in rap.

Final Points

The album travels to New York which is home to the famous Five Families. It explores UK drill where Corleone employed multiple interpolations of the Pop Smoke. The Nigerian hip-hop scene was also represented to create a balanced body of work.

Corleone was able to select the right artist to feature on each track which allowed him to successfully push the boundary of his talent and increase the album's enjoyability.

Overall, 'Fly Talk Only' is a great album that delightfully puts on display the flamboyant life of a Don.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.8/2