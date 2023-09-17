ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Balloranking embraces the role of a Street emissary in 'Ghetto Gospel'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Balloranking embraces his position as a street emissary in his debut LP 'Ghetto Gospel'.

A review of 'Ghetto Gospel' by Nigerian musician Balloranking
A review of 'Ghetto Gospel' by Nigerian musician Balloranking

Recommended articles

Street Gospel is the reality of the street presented through street-styled music that employs sonic abrasiveness, high energy, vulgarity, and the tales that shape the street.

Balloranking is one of the Street emissaries whose music is shedding light on life on the Street, and his new album 'Ghetto Gospel' is an acknowledgment of his role as a Street Prophet.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his debut project 'Trench Kid' is an acknowledgment of his come up which is largely shaped by his reality at the fringes of the social ladder, his debut LP sees him serve as an emissary who has experienced both worlds.

True Street acts are unmistakable in their craft. From the pictures they paint with their words, the undying hustler spirit that informs their music, and the sonic elements that come together to enhance street relatability. In 'Ghetto Gospel', Balloranking richly explores these elements to create a Street learning album shaped by the mainstream.

While the music is largely defined by Log drums, Balloranking also infuses mid-tempo Pop medley, Dancehall bounce, and Konto style.

A Street Prophet, Balloranking explores the subjects that resonate with the street. Hustle, chest-thumping street savviness, and a good time be that in downers or the arms of a woman.

For persons whose lives are defined by socioeconomic realities, Street Acts understands the power money wields hence their fixation on it. They tell stories of their hustles and their drive to make it out of the hood even though that might involve some undesirables. This documentation of the hustling spirit makes up the motif of 'Ghetto Gospel' as Balloranking shares the drive that shapes the Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Paper", "Aje", and "Hustle" are recurring words on the album and they are paired with "Ball", "Shayo", and "Jaiye" which capture the Street mindset of hustle and ball.

'Aye' his collaborations with Hotkid and 'Aje' with L.A.X are singles that highlight Balloranking's hitmaking credentials as he deploys Log drums and speaker-rattling baseline craft party-starters.

He crafts strikingly familiar Street-Hop cuts with 'Billion Bucks' and 'Backwoods' which are driven by his hustle and ball lifestyle.

His baritone vocals lay smooth melodies on the Konto joint 'Dinah' and Dancehall Riddims 'Caro'. While both singles show he's capable of cutting out the vulgarities and embracing a more romantic pop style, Balloranking shows the other side of his desires in 'Kefti' and 'XXL' where he employs vulgarities and hyperboles to express his desires.

The Log drums and cadences that come together to shape 'Ghetto Gospel' offer a striking familiarity that places it at risk of monotony. However, this style is not unbecoming of Street Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest verses from Hotkid, L.A.X, Dyani, and 1da Banton assist in delivering the strongest tracks on the project while the others shape up to hold up Balloranking's stylicism.

A primary shortcoming of Street acts is their inability to switch it up in a way that offers sonic diversity that makes the music less burdensome. Balloranking seems to be at risk of this shortcoming as he retains a singular cadence for most of the album, so much so that 3 tracks practically sum up the entire project.

At any rate, 'Ghetto Gospel' portrays the hustle and ball spirit that drives those whose realities are shaped by the street. And for listeners who don't share such realities, Balloranking attempts to offer insights and gratification.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

ADVERTISEMENT

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.3/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.3/2

Execution: 1.3/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Total: 6.8 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Balloranking embraces the role of a Street emissary in 'Ghetto Gospel'

Balloranking embraces the role of a Street emissary in 'Ghetto Gospel'

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

Spotify introduces media personalities, influencers to its new DJ feature

Spotify introduces media personalities, influencers to its new DJ feature

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley's Marlian Music sympathises with Mohbad's family

Naira Marley's Marlian Music sympathises with Mohbad's family

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Nyashinski

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Africa missing from top 10 global music markets in 2022, see the ranking

Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad