Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

19-year-old singer-songwriter Basiil is one of the talents stepping forward with a refreshing style that presents him as a student who learned from the stars currently leading Afrobeats global exportation as he one day hopes to achieve a similar level of success.

His debut EP 'I Know I Am' released on July 21 under Bankulli Entertainment, is a statement of intent and a bold showcase of the talent with which he aims to make a name for himself.

Across 6 tracks, Basiil displays impressive control, penmanship, and technique that surpasses his age. While the fragility of his vocals hints at his age, he smoothly molds melody and employs convincing delivery that helps him to coherently convey his thought.

Although big names give young talents an important lift to the mainstream, these talents must be able to shine on the merit of their talent if they're to make anything of this assistance.

On EP, Basiil shines on Pop, R&B, and Amapiano cuts as he crafts quintessential feel-good Afrobeats records while employing lyrics that mask his age. On 'Bad Gyal' and 'Taboo', he highlights the bad boy cadence expected of an Afrobeats star, and on the latter, he interpolates classic lines from Sade Adu's 'Sweetest Taboo'.

When he combines with Ghanaian star Camidoh on the tingling Pop number 'Falling,' he manages to hold his own as he shows he's ready for the big stage.

Overall, 'I Know I Am' EP introduced listeners to Basiil's talent and laid the ground for the impressive feat his talent can achieve.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2