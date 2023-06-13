Bloody Civilian expresses defiance in 'Anger Management'

While she offered glimpses of her talent in her contribution to the 'Black Panther' album, her singles have showcased the talent, ability, and talent that's rare in the Afrobeats scene.

Bloody Civilian's debut EP 'Anger Management' exemplifies her conscious approach to music as she decidedly crafts sounds and expresses herself in a way that doesn't only arrest the attention of listeners but also showcases her elevated talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Anger Management' offers refreshing elements that stretch the creative boundaries of Nigerian mainstream music. From the experimental production that combines electronic elements with Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Dancehall down to her vocals and melodies that cuts across R&B, Pop, Soul, and Hip Hop, Bloody Civilian floats at a whole different level.

The artistic freedom with which she produces her music can be easily reconciled with the defiance in her writing as she gets things off her chest.

Whether it be finding an outlet from the social economic realities or trying to break free from the quintessential African family setup that has matriarchs playing the roles of meddlesome interlopers, Bloody Civilian appears to have a lot to get off her chest.

Even when she talks about romance, it's to set the record straight and insist not to be toiled with like in 'How To Kill A Man' where she floats on the beat switching from singing to Pop rap. She thins out her voice as she shows her vocal range in 'Mad Apology' where she delivers sticky ad libs that elevates the record while rebuffing the apologies that follow deliberate wrongdoing.

The ease with which she switches from singing to delivering Pop rap melodies is notable in 'I Don't Like You' which is a blend of Jersey and Amapiano and in which she refuses to be tagged the devil because she chooses to reject advances of a person she doesn't fancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the EP, one thing is clear, Bloody Civilian has no intention to kowtow to the expectations of her, motivated by social prejudices. She readily embraces this identity that comes across as combative in a society where women are told to fly and expected to ask how high.

Musically, the EP excels on Bloody Civilian's incredible talent as she shows her ability to make music that captures her willingness to embrace all her influences.

The production seamlessly blends multiple genres while markedly carrying Afrobeats cadences that make it relatable to average listeners while still stretching Afobeats' creative bandwidth.

Her vocals, melody, and delivery are tailored to complement the defiance she intends to express while still retaining alluring elements that showcase her feminine charms.

Through compositions that capture her essence, Bloody Civilian showcases her multi-faceted abilities while also making music with unlimited potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of production, BPM, genre-blending, and Gen Z leaning topics makes the EP capable of widely resonating with young listeners who will readily propel the music to global fame through social media platforms. The Amapiano cuts also serve party-starting purposes which positions it for local success.