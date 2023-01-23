ADVERTISEMENT
A list of Nigerian albums released in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here is a list of Nigerian albums (LP & EP) released in 2023.

Last updated: Monday, 23rd January 2023.

  1. Onyinye - 'Stay Gone' EP released January 17th
  2. Richie Money - 'No Pain No Gain' EP released January 20th
  3. Kendickson - 'Love Series' EP released January 20th
  4. Otega - 'As it should be (Pastor Stephen the Album)' released January 20th
  5. Pawzz - 'Prezz Play' EP released January 20th
  6. Ajebutter22 - 'Soundtrack To The Good Life' released January 20th
