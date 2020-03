Artist: 9ice

Song Title: Seku Seye

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 20, 2020

Label: Alapomeji

Producer: TeeY Mix

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Seku Seye' is a description for diabolical people who claim to be friends but are actually your enemies. On a sound rich in African drums and eclectic guitars that are so well arranged, they will make you rise up, 9ice and TeeY Mix roll back the years.

You can listen to the song below;