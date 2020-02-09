Nigerian rap legend, Olamide will release his 10th studio album, '999' at 9pm on February 10, 2020. The album will be his first since the collaborative album, 'YBNL Mafia Family' which was released in December 2018.

Olamide's 10th studio album. (YBNL)

The album which has 10 tracks will feature Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E and Jackmillz. Incidentally, it will be Olamide's 10th studio album. Production is handled by Olamide, Cracker Mallo, Pheelz, Eskeez and ID Cabasa. The album is mixed and mastered by budding engineer, STG.

Since the album was announced, Twitter has been awash with reactions.