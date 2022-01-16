7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Which of these collaborations are your favorites?

Falz and Simi: The alliance between the multi-talented Rapper and the Singer-Songwriter is a delightful marriage of Afro-pop and Rap. One that caused Apple music to refer to their joint EP Chemistry as "two hot voices from Nigeria teaming for a sweet and sexy set". Just as the name of their collaborative EP implies, the chemistry Falz and Simi effortlessly displayed over the years on and off their tracks [Chemistry, Soldier, Foreign, Mind your business] was so intense that it sparked dating rumors during the early days of their respective blossoming careers.

CKay and Amaarae: These two up and coming Afro-fusion stars have made home and international waves since their respective breakouts. 2021 saw CKay and Amaarae have the highest career peeks yet. In that same year, they featured on each other's projects before the TikTok sensation. CKay appeared on Fantasy while the Ghanian singer featured on Show my side. In these collaborations, one can literally feel these young rockstars sonorously experimenting with the emotions in their lyrics, the delivery of their feather-light vocals and seductive melody. Evaluating the fanbase, CKay and Amaarae have grown since Love Nwantiti and SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY ft( Kali Uchis); if they should make a joint EP, it will be sure to do big numbers.

Buju TYE and Zlatan: Buju's packed discography shows a master collaborator. However, his work with Zlatan Ibile is a definite standout.

2019 saw the emergence of a new wave of artists, one of which was Buju(Beauty Underneath Just Understood). Despite previous singles, his break was through famous street hop rapper Zlatan hopping on his Alte inspired single, Spiritual. Zlatan's feature not only put the Babcock student on Nigerians' listening radar, but it also created a fanbase of its own.

The two artists of different ranges complete one another seemingly. Buju flaunts his angelic vocals, delivering the hook and chorus before or after Zlatan creatively punches in his lines.

Furthermore, the success of Spiritual and the excellence of mid-tempo tune Alalubarika proved the Outside singer and the legwork pioneer owe ardent listeners a joint EP, to say the least.

Burna Boy and Wizkid: Burna Boy and Wizkid have come a long way since 2015's Single. Currently, two of the biggest names in modern music, Odogwu and Big Wiz, have set significant milestones in the proclamation of Afrobeat.

Their sound has pushed beyond global borders. Their acclaimed success with their recent albums has opened doors to see Afrobeat continue to gain amiable reception amongst international audiences. Their artistic evolution and maturity from the 2010s to 2020's Ginger has been a thrill to witness, added with 2021's B'Dor, a Bop that is a sure party starter. The presence of two certified hitmakers and grammy recognised talents on any duo release from now is deemed timeless by their potent fan bases.

Davido and Mayorkun: In 2016, a 22-year-old rookie performed a cover of Davido The Money ft(Olamide) on a keyboard and posted it on Twitter. Davido, being 'Davido', recognised the enormous potential possessed by the former accountant now known as The Mayor of Lagos. What followed was a bromance that has been in our faces creating chart-topping hits, such as; Bobo, Betty butter, The best, Asides DMW's joint projects, when OBO and TMOL go alone into the booth, they never miss.

Odunsi(The Engine) & Cruel Santino: Two pioneers of the revolutionary Alte music in the 2010s. With these two, you never know what to expect; they always give you something new. The silky mid-tempo dancehall rhythm Gangsta Fear in 2016, or their trap record ICY 2018, perhaps the R&B/Soul outro track Alte Cruise in Odunsi(The Engine) 's Rare Album. With Odunsi(The Engine) and Cruel Santino, there is always a new layer of creativity they explore with their sound and unique aesthetics in their music videos.

