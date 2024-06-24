5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Like several musicians, Davido tends to use his music to celebrate his romantic relationship as several songs carry heartfelt lyrics that suggest it was crafted with Chioma in mind.

From the outpouring of emotions in 'Assurance' where he openly declared his undying love for Chioma to adulating her in 'No Competition', Davido has recorded hit songs that capture his love affair.

1. Assurance

Released in 2018, 'Assurance' was an open declaration of Davido's relationship with Chioma. The song was an instant smash hit with its title "Assurance" becoming a popular term on social media.

Davido's famous lines "Love is sweet but when money enters love is sweeter," have continued to be a recurring rhetoric on the impact of money in relationships.

2. 1 Milli

Davido has always made it clear that money is not a problem. He restated this in '1 Milli' where he expresses his readiness to pay a $1 million dowry for his love interest. The music video captures the colourful imagery of a Nigerian traditional wedding and gives fans a glimpse of what it would be like when Davido and Chioma tie the knot.

3. Wonder Woman

Davido created 'Wonder Woman' to celebrate the women in his life and other great women who have made an impact in different sectors of society. Among the women he celebrated was his fiancée Chef Chioma in a heartwarming moment that showcased their love.

4. Jowo

With 'Jowo', Davido crafted a song that appeals to lovers of all ages. The heartfelt lyrics and earnest plea of a man with his heart on his sleeves suggest this is a song personal to Davido and inspired by his love for Chioma.

5. No Competition feat Asake