ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar musician Davido is finally tying the knot with his fiancée Chioma.

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma
5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Recommended articles

Like several musicians, Davido tends to use his music to celebrate his romantic relationship as several songs carry heartfelt lyrics that suggest it was crafted with Chioma in mind.

From the outpouring of emotions in 'Assurance' where he openly declared his undying love for Chioma to adulating her in 'No Competition', Davido has recorded hit songs that capture his love affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 2018, 'Assurance' was an open declaration of Davido's relationship with Chioma. The song was an instant smash hit with its title "Assurance" becoming a popular term on social media.

Davido's famous lines "Love is sweet but when money enters love is sweeter," have continued to be a recurring rhetoric on the impact of money in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido has always made it clear that money is not a problem. He restated this in '1 Milli' where he expresses his readiness to pay a $1 million dowry for his love interest. The music video captures the colourful imagery of a Nigerian traditional wedding and gives fans a glimpse of what it would be like when Davido and Chioma tie the knot.

Davido created 'Wonder Woman' to celebrate the women in his life and other great women who have made an impact in different sectors of society. Among the women he celebrated was his fiancée Chef Chioma in a heartwarming moment that showcased their love.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 'Jowo', Davido crafted a song that appeals to lovers of all ages. The heartfelt lyrics and earnest plea of a man with his heart on his sleeves suggest this is a song personal to Davido and inspired by his love for Chioma.

One of the songs on his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless,' Davido rolled out the superlatives for his love interest as he made it clear that no one compares to her. The song suggests a rededication of Davido's love and commitment to Chioma especially in the face of the trying moments that preceded the album's release.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Top 5 music genres bringing vibes and love across Africa right now

Top 5 music genres bringing vibes and love across Africa right now

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

Chike releases soulful single 'Man Not God' ahead of the release of his third album

Chike releases soulful single 'Man Not God' ahead of the release of his third album

Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shares colourful visuals for thrilling single 'More'

Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shares colourful visuals for thrilling single 'More'

Kehinde Bankole wants you to know Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did more than drive a car

Kehinde Bankole wants you to know Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did more than drive a car

The 'Men Dey' Mania: Anyidons' viral hit takes over social media!

The 'Men Dey' Mania: Anyidons' viral hit takes over social media!

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'