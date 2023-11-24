ADVERTISEMENT
Rising Afrobeats sensation 333riller drops exciting single 'Stay Jiggy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

333riller is set to dazzle listeners with his new single.




The track, produced by the immensely talented One El Beatz, showcases the artist's unique genre fusing ability which is set to spark up the Afrobeats scene.

'Stay Jiggy' is a testament to 333riller's prowess in combining Afrobeat's signature rhythm with the vibe energy of Afrojiggy.

The song effortlessly transports listeners to a world of rhythmic ecstasy, making it impossible not to sway to its captivating beat.

One El Beatz, the renowned producer behind the track, has masterfully crafted a musical masterpiece that showcases 333riller's exceptional talent. The combination of 333riller's Afrojiggy style and One El Beatz's production expertise promises an exhilarating auditory experience for music lovers.

Early reviews of 'Stay Jiggy' have been overwhelmingly positive. Fans and critics alike are praising the track for its catchy melodies, irresistible grooves, and dance-inducing vibe. This release is undoubtedly a testament to 333riller's vision and One El Beatz's production skills.

'Stay Jiggy' by 333riller is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

