The Lagos State High Court has adjourned the N50M defamation of character suit brought against Blackface by his former band mate, 2face Idibia.

In the case brought before Justice Oyefeso on Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, Pulse can exclusively confirm that ruling has been adjourned on the matter and a new date which has not yet been fixed will be conveyed to both parties within one week.

A statement received exclusively by Pulse Nigeria from Blackface's lawyer, Mani Enajeroh of M.O Enajeroh, after the adjournment of the case reads,

''The Copyright system in Nigeria will eventually kill every iota of creativity in Nigerian music, unless someone takes up this issue of royalties.

Even though we don't have functioning collective societies that doesn't mean we can't be fair to one another. Because of speaking out about this Blackface was sued for N50m.

That's why it's important that this case must be struck out. The case is a threat to freedom of expression, and intellectual property in general. We are confident that the Court will strike out the case.

This is a copyright issue, no matter how you look at it and it ought to be at the Federal High Court. Look at their court documents, they did not admit anywhere that Blackface wrote "Let somebody love you". The stories are never consistent.''

Following several allegations of copyright theft particularly over the singles, 'African Queen' and 'Let Somebody Love You', 2face and his manager Efe Omorogbe had filed a suit against Blackface at the High Court, Ikeja Judicial Division, Lagos in April 2018.

Pulse has also reached out to Efe Omorogbe for comments.