Top 10 Afrobeats collaborations in the first half of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are the top 10 collaborations in the first half 2023.

2023 has delivered several memorable collaborations as Afrobeats superstars continues to partner in a bid to propel their career to the next level in the face of the Afrobeats to the world movement.

Pulse Music Desk has ranked the top 10 collaborations in the first half 2023. These songs are selected for their quality, the synergy of the artists, and their appeal.

Lojay delivers perhaps his best collaboration on this song where his picturesque writing and swaggering delivery compete for supremacy with his flawless melody for this breathtaking opener for Rexxie's 'Big Time'.

Tiwa Savage has been on an incredible feature run in 2023 and Majeeed is one of the stars to benefit from with 'Gbese', a tingling Amapiano cut that sees fast-rising sensation Majeeed combines his smooth vocals with Tiwa's timeless vocal for an infectious love tune.

Sarz has helped launched several artists to mainstream success through carefully curated bodies of work. The legendary producer appears to be set to do the same for a new host of artists from his academy who already showed their impressive talent on the smooth Amapiano record 'Good To Me'.

This is one of the finest collaborations so far in 2023 as it achieves seamless genre and vocal blending. BNXN delivers one of his best verses yet while Blaqbonez offered quotables.

Aiming to connect with Nigerian listeners after enjoying global acclaim, CKay taps Hip Hop star and captivating personality Blaqbonez for 'Hallelujah'. The result is a smooth Magicsticks produced Amapiano record driven by calming synths, charming log drums, and contender for the verse of the year.

When Joeboy dropped his acclaimed sophomore album 'Body & Soul', listeners quickly got hooked with the opening single on which BNXN delivers yet another impressive verse and Odumodu Blvck infuses energy through a swaggering rap flow.

The Capo Di Tutti of the YBNL Mafia Olamide Baddo has created a formidable partnership with his most reliable Don Asake. On 'New Religion', Olamide delivers a swaggering verse that reminds listeners of his place as Afrobeats' most successful rapper while Asake showcased the eclectic fusion that propelled him to fame.

Tiwa Savage recruits sensational talents Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for a stunning record that instantly leaves listeners desperate with an insatiable need. The expertly laid chorus and verses combine with the captivating melody for a great record.

The Queen Tiwa Savage shows why she's on top of Afrobeats' food chain with an incredible verse that flaunts her ridiculous ability to blend into any sound. Her verse further elevated the record and shot Spyro to huge success.

Two of Afrobeats' finest talents combine to deliver a feel-good record that has captivated listeners and top charts. The song's easy flow, sticky melody, and positive proclamations make it a fan favourite and the best collaboration in the first half of 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

