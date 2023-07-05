Top 10 Afrobeats collaborations in the first half of 2023

2023 has delivered several memorable collaborations as Afrobeats superstars continues to partner in a bid to propel their career to the next level in the face of the Afrobeats to the world movement.

Pulse Music Desk has ranked the top 10 collaborations in the first half 2023. These songs are selected for their quality, the synergy of the artists, and their appeal.

Here are the top 10 collaborations in the first half of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Rexxie feat Lojay - 'Asiko'

Lojay delivers perhaps his best collaboration on this song where his picturesque writing and swaggering delivery compete for supremacy with his flawless melody for this breathtaking opener for Rexxie's 'Big Time'.

9. Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage - 'Gbese'

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage has been on an incredible feature run in 2023 and Majeeed is one of the stars to benefit from with 'Gbese', a tingling Amapiano cut that sees fast-rising sensation Majeeed combines his smooth vocals with Tiwa's timeless vocal for an infectious love tune.

8. Sarz X Perfext X Gimba - 'Good To Me'

Sarz has helped launched several artists to mainstream success through carefully curated bodies of work. The legendary producer appears to be set to do the same for a new host of artists from his academy who already showed their impressive talent on the smooth Amapiano record 'Good To Me'.

7. Minz feat Blaqbonez & BNXN - 'Wowo'

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the finest collaborations so far in 2023 as it achieves seamless genre and vocal blending. BNXN delivers one of his best verses yet while Blaqbonez offered quotables.

6. CKay feat Blaqbonez - 'Hallelujah'

Aiming to connect with Nigerian listeners after enjoying global acclaim, CKay taps Hip Hop star and captivating personality Blaqbonez for 'Hallelujah'. The result is a smooth Magicsticks produced Amapiano record driven by calming synths, charming log drums, and contender for the verse of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Joeboy feat BNXN & Odumodu Blvck - 'Normally'

When Joeboy dropped his acclaimed sophomore album 'Body & Soul', listeners quickly got hooked with the opening single on which BNXN delivers yet another impressive verse and Odumodu Blvck infuses energy through a swaggering rap flow.

4. Olamide feat Asake - 'New Religion'

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capo Di Tutti of the YBNL Mafia Olamide Baddo has created a formidable partnership with his most reliable Don Asake. On 'New Religion', Olamide delivers a swaggering verse that reminds listeners of his place as Afrobeats' most successful rapper while Asake showcased the eclectic fusion that propelled him to fame.

3. Tiwa Savage feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn - 'Stamina'

Tiwa Savage recruits sensational talents Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for a stunning record that instantly leaves listeners desperate with an insatiable need. The expertly laid chorus and verses combine with the captivating melody for a great record.

2. Spyro feat Tiwa Savage - 'Who Is Your Guy'

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen Tiwa Savage shows why she's on top of Afrobeats' food chain with an incredible verse that flaunts her ridiculous ability to blend into any sound. Her verse further elevated the record and shot Spyro to huge success.

1. Adekunle Gold feat Zinoleesky - 'Party No Dey Stop'