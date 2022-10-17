Young filmmakers bag N2M grant, New York Film Academy scholarship, others as MTF graduates 2022 cohort

Other prizes awarded include an internship in South Africa with a South African production company to Oluwatoyosi Fowode and an internship in India with an Indian production company to Emmanuel Nuvor.

At the graduation, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe also announced the CEO Award of N2 million to the most enterprising students who collaborate to set up production companies.

Pulse Nigeria

The award went to Divergence, a production start-up company founded by members of the graduating cohort, Samuel Ishola, Ibrahim Mamman and Oluwatoyosi Fowode.

In his congratulatory address, Ugbe urged the graduates to tell Africa’s stories, using the knowledge and skills acquired at the academy.

“Your success was not given, rather it was well earned. You braved through the challenges of virtual classes and transitioned back to normalcy. You put in the hours of work and practice to make the best use of this program.

“As visual creatives, always keep in mind the responsibility you carry and the role you play. The world is ready for authentic African storytellers to shape the perception of this vibrant generation. Take up the challenge and express your gifts. I know you will tell great stories,” Ugbe said.

He further reiterated MultiChoice’s resolution to enable the development of Africa’s creative industry through the Talent Factory. “For us at MultiChoice, we are committed to empowering Africa’s creative industry through experiential filmmaking and novel content creation, these will shape Africa’s creative industries into economic powerhouses through creative young men and women like you.”

Pulse Nigeria

In her address, the Academy Director of MTF West Africa, Mrs Atinuke Babatunde recounted her memorable experiences with the graduates and described them as family.

She noted that although the academy would miss them, the film industry will be gaining nineteen young, creative, and vibrant filmmakers.

Also speaking, the Acting Dean, the School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Ngozi Okpara, described the MTF Academy as a springboard to a career in the entertainment industry that produces a close-knit community of professionals with a willingness to narrate Africa’s stories to the world.

Pulse Nigeria

“MultiChoice Talent Factory empowers students to become great storytellers by equipping them with up-to-date information and technology. From a creative entrepreneurial perspective, we empower them to become employers of labour,” she added.

Pulse Nigeria

While delivering his goodwill message, the representative of the United States consulate, Joe Kruzich commended the graduates for their hard work and commitment.

“Your hardwork and dedication will pay off. Even though not all of you will be going to the New York Film Academy for the internship, you will find your niche in the creative industry. It is currently booming and that is important,” he said.

Kruzich expressed the consulate’s commitment to fostering collaborations between the African creative industry and their Hollywood counterparts.

MTF awarded all the graduates a certificate from the Pan-Atlantic University and the New York Film Academy.

_----