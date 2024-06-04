Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Toriola announced the news on Instagram with photos from the set, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. She thanked the cast and crew for their excellent performance.

“It’s officially a wrap on set of my newest BIGGEST EFFORT. QUEEN LATEEFAH 💃💃💃 Thank you FAITHFUL GOD. GRATITUDE,” she said.

“A big thank you to the cast /and crew on this great project …To my director @captaindegzy thanks for working tirelessly to make the production of the movie “QUEEN LATEEFAH” seamless, I say thank you!”

She concluded her post by calling the project one of the best movies of 2024.

“QUEEN LATEEFAH is coming to a cinema near you. Undoubtedly one of the best movies for 2024. Can’t wait for you all to see this beautiful movie. You’ll love it,” Toriola stated.

Queen Lateefah, is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, who directed the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, 2023’s A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed a total of ₦1.4 billion.

The film stars Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

The upcoming film will be co-produced through Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions. However, details about the film’s plot and release date remain unknown.

Toriola shares executive producer credit with Ope Ajayi, with Judith Audu-Foght, credited as a producer.