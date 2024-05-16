ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Kome Nathaniel

Wumi Toriola’s cinema debut will feature a host of Nollywood stars.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film ‘Queen Lateefah’ [Instagram/wumitoriola]
Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film ‘Queen Lateefah’ [Instagram/wumitoriola]

Recommended articles

The actress, in an executive producer role, announced the project on Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. She wrote, “Unveiling the brilliant minds and hearts that breathe life into #QUEENLATEEFAH

Together we embark on a collective journey of artistry and emotion, getting set to ignite the big screen with our shared emotion and creativity 💃🔥🔥

Anticipate #QUEENLATEEFAH the movie of the year 🔥🔥🔥

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Lateefah, is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, who directed the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, 2023’s A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed a total of ₦1.4 billion.

The film stars Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

The upcoming film will be co-produced through Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions. However, details about the film’s plot and release date remain unknown.

Toriola shares executive producer credit with Ope Ajayi, with Judith Audu-Foght credited as a producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toriola got her first acting role in 2019 in the film, Odunfa Caucus, and produced her first film titled, Ajewunmi, in 2015. She won the Fastest Rising Actress (Yoruba) award at the City People Entertainment Awards.

She has featured in popular movies such as Battle on Buka Street, Alakada Reloaded, Aburo, and Ada Omo Daddy, and will also feature in Queen Lateefah.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

‘Ajosepo’ continues to hold the top spot at the Nigerian box office [Nollywire]

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

See the teaser for Biodun Stephen’s film ‘Muri & Ko’ to premiere in June

See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'