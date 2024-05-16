Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

The actress, in an executive producer role, announced the project on Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. She wrote, “Unveiling the brilliant minds and hearts that breathe life into #QUEENLATEEFAH

“Together we embark on a collective journey of artistry and emotion, getting set to ignite the big screen with our shared emotion and creativity 💃🔥🔥

“Anticipate #QUEENLATEEFAH the movie of the year 🔥🔥🔥”

Queen Lateefah, is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, who directed the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, 2023’s A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed a total of ₦1.4 billion.

The film stars Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

The upcoming film will be co-produced through Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions. However, details about the film’s plot and release date remain unknown.

Toriola shares executive producer credit with Ope Ajayi, with Judith Audu-Foght credited as a producer.

Toriola got her first acting role in 2019 in the film, Odunfa Caucus, and produced her first film titled, Ajewunmi, in 2015. She won the Fastest Rising Actress (Yoruba) award at the City People Entertainment Awards.